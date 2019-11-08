Leading SugarCRM Partners join forces to form Global SugarCRM Powerhouse

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the largest SugarCRM Global partners, Faye Business Systems Group, today announced the merging of Chicago based Intelestream, another top SugarCRM partner, into their organization to solidify their position as a leader in the SugarCRM, Customer Experience, and Financial Software space. With offices around the US as well as in Europe and South America, the combined entity will provide a vast array of experienced global services and products as well as 24/7 support capabilities to their customer base.

Faye Business Systems Group is a technology consulting and software company that helps companies grow by working with them to implement, customize and integrate innovative and effective financial and business systems. As a long time SugarCRM Elite partner, FayeBSG was awarded the 2018 SugarCRM Global Reseller of the Year.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the FayeBSG and Intelestream organizations together," said David Faye, CEO of Faye Business Systems Group. "Not only does this expand our joint resources both domestically and internationally, but the combination of our add-on product offerings give us the most complete SugarCRM add-on solution catalog in the industry. I'm really looking forward to working with Jason and the talented Intelestream team."

Founded in 2007 by former SugarCRM employees, Intelestream Inc. is a Chicago-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) product development and consulting firm that offers solutions related to business processes and CRM technology.

"I am excited about working with David and his team and the opportunities it'll bring to our current and future customers," said Jason Green, CEO of Intelestream. "The merger of Intelestream and FayeBSG brings two extremely talented teams together. The combined technical, CRM, and industry expertise will enhance our value proposition to our customers and the marketplace."

While the Intelestream name will phase out, no employee will be left behind. The entire existing Intelestream team will merge into the FayeBSG team, creating one of the most experienced and knowledgeable CRM and CX teams in the ecosystem.

"I'm delighted to see SugarCRM partners extend their reach and capability," said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer at SugarCRM. "It's really exciting to hear Faye Business Systems Group has expanded its global footprint following their merger with fellow SugarCRM partner Intelestream. It's another example of strength and growth in the Sugar ecosystem which underpins the overall goal of generating Customers for Life."

Expanding their global footprint, Faye Business Systems Group now has the ability to support SugarCRM and other partners with an extended global reach.

Jerry Straw, SVP of Sales – Americas at SugarCRM stated: "The merger of Intelestream into Faye Business Systems Group unites two of the most well respected and experienced SugarCRM partners in the world. Their combined experience and skillset supporting, implementing, and customizing Sugar solutions is a huge benefit to the Sugar ecosystem, especially with their ability to now effectively support global deployments. We congratulate David and Jason on this great achievement."

About FayeBSG

Faye Business Systems Group is a technology consulting and software company that helps companies grow by working with them to implement, customize and integrate innovative and effective financial and business systems. As a SugarCRM Elite partner and awarded the 2018 SugarCRM Global Reseller of the Year, FayeBSG is also a leading partner with Sage, Zendesk, Acumatica, Ytel, Hubspot and a variety of custom software solutions.

FayeBSG is known for their SugarCRM integrations with Sage 100, Quickbooks, NetSuite, Acumatica, Intacct, Constant Contact, Authorize.Net, Hubspot, Ring Central, Box, Jira, Ytel, and more. Services include project management, software implementations, consulting, training, custom development, and support.

Specializing in software implementations for a variety of industries, FayeBSG has customized successful CRM and ERP platforms for a variety of mid-market and enterprise businesses.

For more information, please visit http://www.fayebsg.com.

