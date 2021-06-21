Leading Tech Retailer PCByte Explores the eSports Phenomenon

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global eSports market value skyrocketed by almost 50 per cent from the previous year. Now valued at over 1.08 billion U.S. dollars, with a global audience of 474 million, more people are keen to tune in and watch their favourite games being played by the best gamers in the world.

So, what exactly is this fast-growing international phenomenon? PCByte explains that eSports is a world of competitive, organised gaming, with competitors from different teams or leagues facing off in popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Call of Duty and Overwatch. Streaming services and live events have turned casual gamers into megastars with huge fan bases.

PCByte points out that eSports function in a similar way to traditional sports leagues. In fact, the NBA has held drafts for their eSports league, while colleges in the U.S. have varsity eSports programs. Players can win big, with some tournaments boasting millions of dollars in prize money.

For those who have reached the competing stage, choosing the right gaming laptop or gaming PC is one of the most important considerations. For peak performance, competitors need to be equipped with the best.

The best gaming laptop models now compete with the best gaming PC models, packing powerful specs into sleek and portable builds. PCByte says for a serious gaming advantage, users should consider models with the next-gen series of mobile processors and mobile graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia.

When choosing the best gaming laptop in Australia , PCByte recommends users consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. With outstanding gaming capabilities, this gaming laptop boasts a fast and smooth performance. Featuring an ultra-slim and super light design, exceptional colour accuracy and responsiveness, it is ideal as a serious gaming laptop. It is powered by the best mobile chips from AMD and Nvidia and includes a quick 165Hz QHD (1440p) display, meaning it can handle AAA titles at QHD resolution, which makes it perfect for users competing in eSports.

To speak to an IT professional about the most powerful gaming PC Australia models or to build one for yourself, or even other everyday consumer electronics, like the Xiaomi robot vacuum, contact PCByte directly.

