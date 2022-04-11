Leading Telematics Company, Ituran, Selects HPE Cloud Native Storage to Improve Real-time Data Access for Clients

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Ituran, a global vehicle monitoring and telemetry company headquartered in Israel, has selected HPE Alletra cloud-native data infrastructure to host all vehicle telemetry data for its business in Brazil. The new data services solution enables Ituran to provide its clients with real-time access to vehicle data, to improve automation, decision-making, and business operations.

Ituran develops, manufactures, and markets a full suite of innovative hardware and software solutions addressing fleet management, stolen vehicle recovery, vehicle connectivity, and usage-based insurance policies. Ituran’s services utilize in-vehicle telematics to track driving behavior and vehicle location. The data are then sent back to Ituran’s data services cloud, where its clients can access, analyze and process the data, helping to propel their businesses with data-driven insights.

For example, this technology allows insurers to use these different information sources to determine the appropriate value of insurance premiums based on individual driver behavior or to offer products based on the ‘Pay As You Drive’ concept which are aligned to the usage of the insured vehicle.

As Ituran’s business continues to grow, the number of vehicles they are monitoring with their services has increased significantly and so too, has the cross-referencing of data collected with its services and the total volume of data. In order to maintain high service quality and improve response times, Ituran needed a more flexible and scalable data services solution, to not only increase storage capacity but also be able to store, process and secure data as efficiently as possible. The solution also needed to be more flexible to support Ituran’s business growth and innovation, including new fleet management services and shared autonomous vehicles.

"In essence, we are an innovation company, and investing in cutting-edge technology is part of our DNA, and reflects the pioneering nature of our business,” said Maurício Kikuchi, CIO Ituran. "This is why we selected the new HPE Alletra to help us manage our data. The HPE cloud data services will help us accelerate the deployment of new monitoring and tracking services to help us improve vehicle operation and safety.”

Ituran Brazil was an early adopter of the new HPE Alletra 9000 cloud-native data infrastructure, and saw the opportunity to take complexity out of its data environment in order to innovate faster with a cloud operations experience delivered by HPE. Ituran can now manage their data globally from anywhere, and automate operations through one fully programmable, unified API control plane with HPE Alletra. The new solution was sold by HPE authorized partner Aviti Solutions.

"The data services, that the HPE Alletra platform makes available, fundamentally change the way Ituran's technology team manages their storage by allowing them to get the cloud experience wherever their data lives,” says Marcos Lhobregat, storage category manager of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Brazil. "Instead of managing data and infrastructure in a fragmented approach, Ituran now has a platform where data services are available with the speed and security they need to meet their most critical business SLAs.”

About Ituran Brazil

Ituran is a leader in the emerging field of mobility technology, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. It offers stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, mobile asset location, vehicle management and control services, cargo and personal safety for retail, insurance industry and automobile manufacturers. Ituran is the largest supplier of OEM telematics in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in more than 30 countries. Ituran's customer base has grown significantly since the company's inception, founded in 1995 in Israel. Ituran now has more than 2 million customers worldwide and the company is a market leader in vehicle location-based services in Israel and Latin America. The company has 3,000 employees worldwide and offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

