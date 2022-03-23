Leading The Charge: Ready, Set, Food! Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Organic Baby Oatmeal To Help Families With Early Allergen Introduction

Adding to their existing daily mix-in products, Ready, Set, Food! launches new line of baby food to assist parents in introducing allergens early and often, per USDA guidelines

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, Set, Food!, a leader in early allergen introduction products, today announces the launch of Organic Baby Oatmeal – a first-of-its-kind baby food made up of 100% organic milled whole grain oats mixed with nine of the top allergens (peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy, and wheat) that account for about 90% of all childhood food allergies. Designed by allergists with babies (and their parents) in mind, this new offering is the latest addition to Ready, Set, Food!'s line of purposeful products.

1 in 13 children develop food allergies each year. Guidelines from leading medical organizations, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), recommend feeding babies common food allergens daily for 6 months or more starting as early as 4 months of age to help them prepare for a healthier future. Between tiny tummies and hectic mealtimes, fitting multiple allergens into a baby's diet for a sustained period can be confusing, stressful, and inconvenient for many parents. Ready, Set, Food!'s new Organic Baby Oatmeal provides babies with a taste they'll love while introducing allergens safely and easily. It's high in protein with 4g per serving, fortified with iron and contains 16 servings per resealable pouch, with zero added sugar.

"Our mission at Ready, Set, Food! is to give parents the tools they need to help ensure their baby has a future of food freedom," said Ready, Set, Food! Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Zakowski. "We're thrilled to offer a new solution to make early allergen introduction easy for all parents. Our new Organic Baby Oatmeal not only offers the right amount of nine of the top childhood food allergens, but also has double the amount of protein of other leading baby oatmeals."

Ready, Set, Food! is launching Organic Baby Oatmeal on the heels of closing its latest round of financing. Providence and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. co-led a Series A funding round for Ready, Set, Food! in January 2022.

Founded on the basis of providing parents and caregivers a guided system that takes the work, confusion, and fear out of early allergen introduction, Ready, Set, Food! offers three stages of daily mix-in products for bottle feeders and food eaters to guide allergen introduction, based on top medical guidelines. Stage 1 gradually introduces babies one-at-a-time to peanuts, eggs, and milk. Stage 2 maintains exposure to the top 3 allergens. Stage 3 introduces babies who are consistently eating solids to cashew, walnut, almond, sesame, soy, and wheat while continuing exposure to peanuts, eggs and milk. The new Organic Baby Oatmeal can also be substituted for Stage 3 daily packets.

"Early and sustained introduction is hard to do on your own. We knew there had to be a better way," said Ready, Set, Food! Chief Allergist, Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan. "Developing products like our Stage 1, 2 and 3 Mix-ins as well as our new Organic Baby Oatmeal provides busy parents with an easy and convenient, guided system to support a healthier future for their children. With food allergies among children on the rise, providing parents with a safe and easy – and now tasty – way to introduce allergens to their babies early is critically important."

About Ready, Set, Food!

Founded by doctors and parents for parents, Ready, Set, Food! has created the only complete, three-stage guided system that allows families to introduce the top food allergens to their babies safely and easily. Ready, Set, Food!'s approach is backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists and is rooted in the latest science and medical guidelines that recommend food allergen introduction should start as early as 4 months of age.

In addition to offering a product line that includes Stage Mix-ins and Organic Baby Oatmeal, the organization works to empower and inform families so they can prepare their children for a path to food freedom. Using educational content developed by nationally recognized food allergy experts, Ready, Set, Food! offers content and resources directly to families and through partnerships with health systems and pediatricians. For more information, please visit readysetfood.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

