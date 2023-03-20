|
20.03.2023 08:03:00
Leading the Trend of Pickup Trucks, a New GWM PICKUP Model debuts in the Middle East
BAODING, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15th, GWM held a GWM Brand Model Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. GWM officially launched its new global pickup model POER KINGKONG in the Middle East market.
At the press conference, the person in charge of the Middle East market of GWM detailed the global development achievements and highlights of GWM PICKUP to local media and guests. POER KINGKONG, as the latest global model of GWM PICKUP, debuted in Saudi Arabia. It features an upgraded design and performance.
POER KINGKONG adopts a large grille, a new style of headlamps, and more three-dimensional lines, creating a stylish and dynamic visual effect. As for the power, it is equipped with a 2.0T engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. This power system is efficient and reliable, which can meet the driving needs of consumers under different road conditions.
"POER KINGKONG inherits the classic tough style of GWM PICKUP and strong performance. These advantages can better meet consumers' needs in different scenarios. This undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of GWM PICKUP," said a senior representative of a distributor after experiencing the vehicle.
Pickup trucks are GWM's earliest export models to the international market. To meet the differentiated needs of different markets around the world, GWM has launched multiple models of Pickup, such as GWM POER, POER KINGKONG, and POER SHANHAI. Up to now, more than 2 million GWM PICKUP trucks have been sold worldwide, making them the best partner for users with reliable quality.
GWM POER, as a high-end intelligent model under GWM PICKUP, has been launched in over 50 countries, including China, Australia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and has achieved sustained sales growth. According to the latest report released by GWM, the global sales of GWM POER in February this year reached 12,882, and its cumulative global sales have exceeded 400,000 units since its launch just over three years ago.
GWM POER has also won a number of authoritative awards for its outstanding quality. It received a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety rating. In the South African market, GWM POER won the "Light Commercial Newcomer Vehicle of the Year" award and quickly ranked among the top ten in the market segment. In Chile, GWM POER has been recognized by the market and users, and won the "Best Pickup of the Year" award by MT Online, a local professional automotive media.
In the future, GWM PICKUP will be committed to constantly creating smarter and safer models and continuing to expand the product lineup in the global market. POER KINGKONG is expected to be launched in multiple markets this year, providing consumers with more personalized pickup truck choices.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-trend-of-pickup-trucks-a-new-gwm-pickup-model-debuts-in-the-middle-east-301775807.html
SOURCE GWM
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shs -H-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 10 Shs -H-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.