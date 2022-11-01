Leading Toy Manufacturer WeVeel™ Launches The Influencer Initiative

WeVeel Partners with Influencers Boss Baby Brody and Along Came Abby for a Toy Collection that Inspires, Educates and Gives Back

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeVeel™, the leading manufacturer and global distributor of innovative and creative party, stationery, craft and toy products announces The Influencer Initiative , a product design collective with today's top social media influencers that creates innovative toys and gives back to communities. The first Influencer Initiative collection collaborators are creators Boss Baby Brody and Along Came Abby , each with over 630K and 370K Instagram followers, respectively, and each over 3 million TikTok followers.

"We're focusing on creating cool new formats that build on gross and fine motor skill building, self-care, confidence building, self-empowerment, non-gender-conformity, and screen free play," says Valerie Marderosian, WeVeel CEO.

Brody Schaffer aka Boss Baby Brody, 7, is a viral sensation with music and dancing embedded in his soul. Known as "Baby Fosse," when Brody hears music the world stops and his begins. He's been featured on the Hallmark Channel, Kelly Clarkson show, NFL halftime shows, and has made appearances with Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson.

"Brody has the most amazing spirit and energy. We love that he's always dancing his heart out and is his true self," says Marderosian. "Between him challenging gender norms and his spirit of positivity, we know that his ideals are perfect for an inclusive, colorful product line."

Abby Terry, 6, was born extraordinary. She spoke early and often. As the youngest of six children, Abby has become a cherished storyteller and purveyor of joy and cheer worldwide. Her videos have been shared all over the world and featured on Jimmy Fallon, GMA, E News!, Barstool, and more.

"Abby tells the most amazing stories. Between her adorable voice acting skills and her storytelling, the world has fallen in love with her, and so have we," says Marderosian. "Her imagination and ability to see the bright side of even ordinary situations have made partnering together a ton of fun!"

The Influencer Initiative launch collection has 10 toys ranging in price from $5.99 to $17.99 for children from 3 to 8 years old. Brody's pieces include the Hooray for Me ABC's - Kids Dough Activity Set; the Doughbot - Wooden Learn to Count Dough Activity Set; Space Rocket Speller - Kids Wooden Learn to Spell Activity Set; and the Express Dough Self - Kids Self-Expression Dough Activity Set.

"We are making positivity and play a priority because all kids deserve to have fun, be authentically themselves and share in this beautiful perspective among their peers," says Dani Schaffer, Brody's mom. "Toys like this don't exist on the market, and we're aiming to change that with a playful product promoting empowerment and self-expression."

Abby's pieces include Donut Get Stuck with A Butt - Kids "Old Maid" Card Game; Silly Sentences - Kids Learn to Make Sentences Card Game; Let's Count - Kids Dough Activity Set; and Abby's Magical House - Wooden Play Set.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to display Abby's love of learning, sense of adventure and wonderful imagination into something tangible," says Andrew Terry, Abby's dad. "Abby's almost 4 million followers have been asking for a product line just like the one we've created with WeVeel. Now all of Abby's many family-oriented followers will have something that we've created especially for them."

For every product sold, the Influencer Initiative will donate 10% of the profits to a qualified non-profit organization. In coordination with Brody and Abby, the Influencer Initiative has selected some nonprofits that focus on social issues including, but not limited to: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ; The Hunger Project ; and the National Dance Institute .

Coming soon from the Influencer Initiative, a robust collection with illustrator and designer Kate McFarlane .

The Influencer Initiative is available November 1st, 2022, at www.theinfluencerinitiative.com

About WeVeel

WeVeel™ is a leading manufacturer, and global distributor of innovative and creative party, stationery, craft and toy products. WeVeel™ brands include Scentos®, Sugar Rush®, Whackables®, Snough®, and more. At WeVeel, we understand how inspiring creativity in children today translates into innovation tomorrow. To encourage creativity, we create fun new products that enable kids to experience colors, textures, characters and scents. All our toy, stationery, novelty and craft products are designed to safely encourage exploration, social expression and build confidence in kids of all ages and abilities. Kids, teachers and moms across the world trust WeVeel brand products for quality and safety. WeVeel™ Toys & Stationery, has been ranked #27 Fastest Growing US Company in Inc. Magazine's 2014 top 500 List. (#1 company overall in Pennsylvania) Our unique brands are sold at over 50,000 retail stores on five continents. All WeVeel products are safety tested and certified non-toxic.

