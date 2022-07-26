Leading Transportation and Technology Company Continues Expansion with San Antonio Office

Arrive Logistics, one of Austin's largest private employers, opens a new San Antonio office.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, announced its expansion to San Antonio. The company's new office opened July 11 to an initial cohort of employees, with room to accommodate 350 employees in the Alamo City.

The San Antonio office opening is a continuation of Arrive's strategic expansion goals, fueled by more than $300 million in funds raised in 2021. To support its accelerated growth and better serve its customers, carriers and employees, Arrive is on track to hire 2,200 employees for the 2022 and 2023 calendar years, nearly doubling its size, and plans to open an additional office in Tampa, FL in the coming months.

As a Texas-based business and leading employer in Austin, Arrive proudly adds San Antonio as its newest location, pairing the city's diverse culture, experience and top-tier talent with leadership opportunities and career development in the highly competitive logistics industry.

"While our business continues to grow at a rapid pace, our focus remains on hiring talented people and providing them with the learning and development tools needed to build a career at Arrive and in the logistics industry," said J-Ann Tio, Chief Strategy Officer. "Arrive is a people-first organization and it's imperative that our collaborative, energetic and driven culture is representative across all our locations. As we continue to engage with the talent within the San Antonio community, it is clear that Arrive is a great fit."

Arrive is consistently recognized for its award-winning company culture by publications such as Built In Austin, The Austin-American Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Competitive job opportunities will be available, including sales, accounting and account management roles. In addition to compelling pay and benefits, new San Antonio team members will have much to look forward to once onboard. Arrive's industry-leading training and ongoing education programs equip new employees with the skills they need to succeed in their unique role no matter their experience level.

Arrive's San Antonio location, a 27,000 square foot office space leased by Worth & Associates , features a modern open office layout and room for expansive training facilities, similar in design and functionality to the company's 120,000+ square foot headquarters in Austin. The office space is designed to create a collaborative and productive work environment for employees. Arrive's San Antonio location is conveniently located at 2735 Austin Highway, close to residential areas, local commercial amenities, the San Antonio International Airport, and a short drive to Arrive's Austin headquarters.

Learn more about career opportunities currently available at all Arrive office locations by visiting www.arrivelogistics.com/careers .

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace in Austin by Built in Austin and The Austin Statesman and in Chicago by The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com .

Press Contact:

Nicole Paleologus

Next PR

nicolep@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-transportation-and-technology-company-continues-expansion-with-san-antonio-office-301593232.html

SOURCE Arrive Logistics