Leading U.K. Personal Finance Platform Unbiased Launches in the United States with New Site Unbiased.com

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbiased , the leading source for unbiased and independent financial advice in the United Kingdom, has announced the launch of its personal finance platform in the United States. To coincide with this expansion, the company has also unveiled a new website, Unbiased.com , which caters to the needs of American consumers.

The new Unbiased.com features a comprehensive range of financial information and resources that empower people to confidently make financial plans and decisions, from buying a house to planning for retirement. An information portal for personal finance, Unbiased.com provides free guides, tools, insights and information about topics such as mortgages, insurance and investments, and will soon launch a comprehensive directory of Unbiased financial advisors, allowing users to easily find and compare advisors in their area. Similar to its sister site in the United Kingdom, Unbiased.com has the ability to match customers with individual financial advisors who have the expertise that meets their specific needs.

Unbiased.com provides a clear alternative to many of the existing financial websites in the U.S. which aggregate and sell leads to financial advisors. Instead, Unbiased.com will custom pair consumers with a single advisor based on the customer's economic standing, age, goals, location and other factors. As a result, consumers can seek financial guidance knowing that their contact information won't be shared with multiple parties.

"We are thrilled to bring our vision for making financial advice accessible to all to the United States," said Karen Barrett, founder and CEO of Unbiased. "Finances can be overwhelming and confusing. Our goal is to empower consumers with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions and help them cut through the clutter, so they get the help they need."

The launch of Unbiased in the United States is a significant milestone for the company, which has been providing financial advice and guidance to consumers in the United Kingdom for over a decade. Since launching in 2009, more than 10 million people have used Unbiased to find trusted financial advice, helping them make some of life's biggest decisions.

"The United States is a natural next step for us, as there is clear evidence of declining financial literacy and an increasing need for unbiased, expert financial information and advice," said Barrett. "I founded Unbiased after a significant health scare with one of my children, and I realized how vulnerable we feel when we are unsure about our financial position. As Unbiased continues to grow and evolve, our objective remains to connect people to the advice and resources they need so that they can make confident, sound decisions about their future."

About Unbiased

Unbiased is a personal finance platform that empowers individuals to make confident, competent financial decisions. For over a decade, Unbiased has held the top position in the UK for connecting people with regulated, independent financial advisors. To date, more than 10 million individuals have relied on Unbiased to find trustworthy financial advisors. In just the past year, Unbiased has assisted financial advisors in acquiring more than $20 billion in new assets under management (AUM).

Our dynamic search feature uniquely pairs consumers with finance professionals, while our knowledge hub provides an array of tools, calculators, and resources to support navigating Life's Biggest Financial Decisions. Our advisor platform delivers data, analytics, and engagement tools to ensure that advisors achieve industry-leading conversion rates, streamlining the onboarding process for new clients. In early 2023, Unbiased expanded its presence to the United States with the launch of Unbiased.com . For more information, please visit unbiased.co.uk (United Kingdom) or unbiased.com (United States).

