Leading UK lenders raise fixed-rate mortgage deals amid ‘market uncertainty’

Borrowers urged not to panic as banks including Barclays, NatWest and HSBC readjust cost of loansAt least five leading lenders increased rates on their fixed mortgage deals on Tuesday in response to "market uncertainty", adding to pressure on homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Accord Mortgages (part of Yorkshire building society) and Leeds building society have all upped the cost of some fixed-rate deals. In some cases these have risen by up to 0.4 percentage points.