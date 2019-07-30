Leading Urgent Care Provider ConvenientMD Opens New Location in Plainville, MA

PLAINVILLE, Mass., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvenientMD—New England's leading provider of urgent care and walk-in medical services is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic this August in Plainville, MA, located at 86 Taunton Street.

ConvenientMD is an all-inclusive solution for treating a broad range of injuries and illness, led by the area's leading physicians and providers. Offering fast access to high-quality, affordable urgent care with the aim of revolutionizing the patient experience, each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgical procedures. All clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can simply walk in without needing to make an appointment. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

For Gareth Dickens, Executive Chairman, and Max Puyanic, CEO of ConvenientMD, opening a ConvenientMD location in Plainville plays a key role in the company's mission to increase access to quality, affordable care across the state of Massachusetts.

"We've built an exceptional team of physicians, providers, nurses and other medical professionals who are working to revolutionize healthcare and the patient experience at all of our clinics throughout Massachusetts and the rest of New England," says ConvenientMD Executive Chairman Gareth Dickens. "Each of our clinics features state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities, including on-site x-ray, lab, procedure rooms, IV fluid/antibiotic treatments, and EKGs. Having these capabilities all under one roof enables us to deliver the best medical care and experience for our patients."

Max Puyanic—Chief Executive Officer of ConvenientMD—notes, "We're excited to be bringing ConvenientMD to Plainville. Our clinics throughout New England have been extremely well-embraced by the communities we serve, and we plan to deliver the same quality of service and treatment to Plainville-area residents soon."

ConvenientMD plays a pivotal role in the new generation of healthcare by creating a tangible solution to some of the biggest issues faced in healthcare today. The company works to coordinate care with other area health providers—such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals—to ensure patients receive the most comprehensive care. ConvenientMD also partners with area employers to provide work injury treatment, occupational health / pre-employment services, and provides a solution for reducing overall medical care costs.

All are invited to attend the Grand Opening celebration for ConvenientMD's Plainville location, set for Wednesday, August 21st from 4:00PM to 6:30PM.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

To learn more, please visit: https://convenientmd.com/locations/plainville-ma-urgent-care-02762/

