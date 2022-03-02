Leading Wellness Industry Technology Platform Mindbody Executes Global Agreement with TRIB3

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a global agreement with TRIB3, a truly unique boutique fitness concept centered around community. As the franchise brand rapidly expands its global footprint, TRIB3 partners with Mindbody to support franchisees with a reliable and streamlined operations solution.

"A key component of success for our fitness industry is community. Mindbody's data consistently shows that sense of community plays a key role in why consumers choose to partake in wellness experiences. With a premium fitness offering and a keen focus on building and fostering community in each individual location, TRIB3 is poised for impressive growth," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "With an expansive and constantly evolving suite of offerings, we look forward to growing alongside TRIB3 in this partnership."

TRIB3 sets itself apart in the fitness market through intensive and inclusive high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions with three elements: treadmills, resistance and intensity. Each TRIB3 location also nurtures its member community through purpose-designed lounge areas and mixology bars that host events, socials and celebrations of key milestones.

With locations currently open in territories including the UK, Spain, and Finland and stores sold in eight countries globally, TRIB3 continues broadening its reputation, brand and network across the globe. Mindbody's easy-to-use customer acquisition and retention features, streamlined reporting and payments offerings will support TRIB3 in a successful roll out of its expansion strategy.

"TRIB3 is currently on track to open more than 1000 locations by 2026, so it is imperative to have a software partner that we can rely on to power and actively support our expansion efforts as well as further streamline our digital operations. We are confident that Mindbody fills this need," said Kevin Yates, CEO of TRIB3. "With this partnership with Mindbody we have a consistent blueprint for opening new stores and true collaboration on their ongoing development road map; that means we are able to bring consistency across the brand for franchise partners, consumers and our team."

For more information about Mindbody's offerings, visit https://www.mindbodyonline.com/business.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About TRIB3

Active in multiple international markets including the UK, Spain and Finland, TRIB3 is a truly unique boutique fitness concept with community at its heart. Fusing an intensive but inclusive HIIT session with a luxe, industrial setting, it's one workout with three elements: Treadmills, Resistance and Intensity (TRI). The 45-minute session is led by expert coaches and topped off with a custom heart-rate system so you can always track your progress and see your achievements.

