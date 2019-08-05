Leading Wildlife Removal and Animal Control Company Completes Major Rebrand

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAAC Wildlife Removal, one of the nation's top wildlife removal and animal control companies, has just completed a major re-branding effort, with the company sporting a new name, logo, and approach to messaging.

Formerly named A All Animal Control, the 23-year-old company specializes in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife such as bats, rats, raccoons, snakes, beavers, moles, and more. With more than 60 locations in more than 20 states, AAAC Wildlife Removal has not only developed a new name and logo but has also launched a new, sleeker website.

The company believes the new brand identity will better position it for rapid growth nationwide and internationally. The original name had been geared toward giving the company prominence in telephone book listings, and thus was no longer relevant to the company's contemporary market and culture. The name also generated the wrong types of service calls for franchises, since some customers who needed assistance with domestic animals like dogs and cats assumed that the words "All Animal Control" meant that the company was the local animal control department. While maintaining continuity with the company's past in the acronym "AAAC," the new brand identity frees up AAAC Wildlife Removal for future growth.

The new brand identity also includes a multi-phase renovation of the company's web presence. In the first phase, AAAC Wildlife Removal has crafted a new website focusing on its updated brand identity, aaacwildliferemoval.com. While the company will continue to maintain its original website, www.aallanimalcontrol.com, in phase two of the process, the company will focus on leveraging its expertise to craft an educational web experience. In addition to informing customers about the company's services, the company will provide educational resources on animals for page visitors such as elementary and high-school students. Through this updated approach to its web presence, AAAC Wildlife Removal will be able to assist its community in better understanding and co-existing with wildlife.

After the company's professionals trap and remove nuisance animals, AAAC Wildlife Removal performs complete animal damage repair that includes cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas. They also conduct thorough property inspections for ingress sites and can install equipment to prevent future intrusions.

About AAAC Wildlife Removal:

Founded as A All Animal Control in 1995 by Mark E. Dotson in Northglenn, Colorado, AAAC Wildlife Removal has seen rapid expansion and growth. In 2007 Josie and Brian Moss joined the company as franchisees in Houston, where they quickly transformed their franchise into the highest-earning franchise in the system, leading all franchises for ten consecutive years. In 2014, Dotson sold the company to Josie and Brian Moss, under whose leadership the company doubled its system-wide revenues in four years.

