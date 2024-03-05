|
05.03.2024 14:00:00
Leadtools adds Excel API, MAUI support
Apryse, provider of the cross-platform Leadtools toolkit for building document and image processing capabilities into applications, has released Leadtools 23, which introduces a new Excel API and .NET MAUI support.Released March 5, Leadtools 23 features an Excel API that allows developers to build and save Microsoft Excel sheets programmatically, while the Excel Web Editor integrates into HTML/JavaScript applications. Both enable editing, formatting, formula creation, styling, merging, and saving of Excel files.A new PDF engine in Leadtools, meanwhile, allows developers to load, view, and save PDFs at a more affordable cost, the company said. Leadtools is powered by patented AI and machine learning algorithms and provides a collection of toolkits to integrate recognition, document, medical imaging, and multimedia technologies into desktop, server, tablet, web, and mobile solutions.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
