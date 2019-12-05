League for Innovation Announces Distinguished Roster of Keynote Speakers for 2020 Innovations Conference

The League for Innovation in the Community College is delighted to announce its lineup of keynote speakers for the 2020 Innovations Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- The League for Innovation in the Community College is delighted to announce its lineup of keynote speakers for the Innovations Conference, to be held in Seattle, Washington, March 1-4, 2020. These dynamic speakers include the visionary CEO of an advertising agency who uses the power of marketing to make a difference; the current President of the Higher Learning Commission; and an expert policymaker dedicated to increasing college access, affordability, quality, and completion.

General session presenters include Roy Spence, Co-Founder and Chairman, GSD&M, and Co-Founder and CEO, The Purpose Institute; Barbara Gellman-Danley, President, Higher Learning Commission; and Martha Kanter, Executive Director, College Promise Campaign, Distinguished Senior Fellow, Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy, New York University, and Former U.S. Under Secretary of Education in President Obama's administration. The conference closing general session will pay special tribute to 2019 League Excellence Award recipients. The conference schedule is available at www.league.org/inn2020/schedule.

"We are pleased to welcome these influential leaders who are dedicated to improving society and the educational achievements of students to the Innovations Conference. Their experience and leadership will allow for insightful discussions focused on innovation and improvement," commented Rufus Glasper, President and CEO of the League for Innovation.

Early conference registration extends through December 13. League Board and Alliance members receive an additional registration discount. Visit www.league.org/inn2020/registration to register. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Seattle, located near Seattle's famous attractions, and hosted by Seattle Colleges and Bellevue College.

Innovations 2020 (www.league.org/inn2020) is the foremost convening for community college professionals dedicated to improving their institutions through innovative practice. STEM sessions will be featured throughout all five conference topics, which include learning and teaching, leadership and organization, workforce preparation and development, student success, and basic skills and developmental education. This international event provides a forum for collaboration among academic experts and thought leaders, while granting participants exclusive access to innovative and inspirational community college programs from around the world.

To learn about exhibiting or sponsoring at this event, contact Event Producers at info@eventproducers.events.

Learn more about the League at www.league.org. High-resolution photos are available upon request.

Press Contact:

Sherry Sklar

480-705-8200, ext. 228

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/league-for-innovation-announces-distinguished-roster-of-keynote-speakers-for-2020-innovations-conference-300970156.html

SOURCE League for Innovation in the Community College