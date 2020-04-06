Leake Auctions Offers Online Assistance to Collector Car Community

America's first collector car auction company will begin selling vehicles through Ritchie Bros.' online platform Marketplace-E

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - As COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of many collector car auctions and events, Leake Auctions has a new opportunity for the collector car community and its clients: sell online! Leveraging the massive global audience of its parent company, Ritchie Bros., Leake can now offer customers the chance to reach 3.9 million users online through the company's Marketplace-E solution.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the many people who have been affected by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19. All of us have been asked to make changes, but one thing that will never change is our commitment to serve you," said Gary Bennett, General Manager of Ritchie Bros' Collector Car Sector. "The safety and wellness of our customers is always top priority and in order to comply with local restrictions we will be accepting and selling consignments through our user-friendly Marketplace-E platform. We know many in the collector car community have accumulated inventory to consign at various auctions that have been postponed or cancelled and we want to assist them however we can."

Ritchie Bros.' Marketplace-E platform offers sellers the opportunity to sell cars with 'Make Offer' and 'Buy Now' formats or simply set a reserve price to be met. For more information about Marketplace-E, visit ironplanet.com/marketplace-e. To consign and for more information please visit www.leakecar.com or call 602-442-3380.

Leake's next onsite event will take place on June 26 – 27, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

About Leake Auction Company:

Leake Auction Company was established by James C. Leake, Sr. and is America's first collector car auction. The company continues to carry out the principles Mr. Leake founded the company on: quality, respect, knowledge, and loyalty to the business. The team of industry experts provide decades of world-class collector car auction knowledge. Currently Leake conducts auctions in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas. In January 2018, Leake was acquired by Ritchie Bros., a global asset management and disposition company. With Ritchie Bros. online audience of 3.9 million registered users, Leake has one of the largest potential buyer bases in the collector car industry.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

