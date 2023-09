Leaked Microsoft Docs Reveal its 'Hybrid' Cloud Dreams

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Gamers are always looking for tips, and the US court system just inadvertently gifted them Microsoft 's vision of its future.While the software titan inches closer to sealing its $69 billion deal to acquire game studio Activision Blizzard, its ongoing legal battle with the FTC resulted in a trove of internal documents pertaining to Microsoft 's Xbox game device were leaked on Monday. The documents, which the court has now deleted, held plenty of tantalizing details for gamers, like plans for new Xbox models next year. But they also gave us an insight into the mind of CEO Satya Nadella and his overall product strategy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel