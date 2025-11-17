Leap Expands Bombas' Retail Footprint With New Austin Store In Partnership With Simon Property

(RTTNews) - Leap, a platform for modern physical retail, Monday announced the opening of Bombas' third retail store in Austin, following recent launches in South Florida and New York City.

The expansion taps into Leap's Retail-as-a-Service model, connecting with Shopify and taking advantage of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) for prime retail spots. This setup helps Bombas grow its physical presence without breaking the bank or getting too complicated.

Leap, Shopify, and Simon all pointed out that working together offers brands easy-to-manage operations, all-in-one commerce tools, and access to the best retail locations.

After wrapping up some successful pilot projects, they're looking to roll out the initiative across the country in 2026.

SPG is closed trading at $181.91 down $0.82 or 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.