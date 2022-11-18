LeapFrog® Announces Availability of New Infant and Preschool Learning Toys

Pretend-Play Fun for Little Ones

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of new additions to its award-winning infant and preschool lines. These engaging pretend-play toys include the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™, a Toy of the Year Award Finalist in the Preschool category, and Ironing Time Learning Set™.

"Our new pretend-play learning caddy and ironing set toys are perfect for kids who love to be big helpers," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Kids can participate in activities they see their parents doing, while learning about letters, colors and numbers in a fun hands-on way."

The interactive Clean Sweep Learning Caddy comes with cleaning tools and a delightful bucket that lights up and sings. Playful learning modes help little ones discover colors, counting, directions and more, plus they can boogie to hilarious cleaning commands and hear funny squirting sound effects. For even more role-play fun, the Ironing Time Learning Set helps kids learn about shapes, colors and counting through engaging learning activities. The light-up, motion-activated iron plays songs, silly phrases and sound effects as kids iron the included play clothes.

Highlights of the new additions to LeapFrog's infant and preschool collection, available now at major retailers nationwide, include:

Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™: Mop, hop, spin and sweep with the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™! Let kids clean up "messes" while they're still excited to use a broom — your future self will thank you! Your today self (and your child) will love how the cute lil' face on the bucket lights up and sings as kids pretend to clean. The interactive caddy brings learning into clean-up time with imagination. Uh, oh! Muddy paw prints on the floor. Grab the green mop to clean it! The soap pump makes funny squirting sounds as you pump out the imaginary soap. One, two, three. Now press the pedal to see the mop spinnity-spin! Show kids that cleaning actually can be all fun and games with boogie-down dance breaks. Follow fun directions like, "Hop while you mop! Now dance to the left and dance to the right!" (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $29.99)

Ironing Time Learning Set™: Press into learning about shapes, colors and counting with the motion-activated Ironing Time Learning Set™! This interactive iron plays songs, silly phrases and sound effects when kids move the iron back and forth. Join the iron in 10+ learning activities! Count to five or sing along to the alphabet song as you iron the included play clothes. Turn the temperature dial to hear about colors, fabrics, and low, medium and high heat. The number one is for low heat, perfect for delicate clothes. Now turn up the heat to watch the light change colors and play steam sound effects! Three buttons show kids numbers, colors and shapes. Press them to hear interactive phrases and questions. Can you find the red shirt? Now iron something with three circles! Watch the iron light up with the color that it names to help kids learn color vocabulary. Hello, yellow! (Ages 18+ months; MSRP: $14.99)

