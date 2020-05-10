Leapfrog Group Awards Top Safety Grades to 13 Trinity Health Hospitals

LIVONIA, Mich., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leapfrog Group recognized 13 Trinity Health hospitals with "A" grades, the highest score possible for patient safety in its spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades report.

"Achieving 'A' grades in patient safety takes consistent intentions and unwavering dedication to patients," said Tammy Lundstrom, M.D., J.D., chief medical officer for Trinity Health. "Congratulations to the clinicians, leaders and staffs of these high-achieving hospitals and thank them for their commitment to the people we serve."

The system's 13 high-achieving ministries are:



Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Maryland

Johnson Memorial Medical Center in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, Illinois

Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois

Medical Center in Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, Michigan

Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Mount Carmel St. Ann's in Westerville, Ohio

St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea in Chelsea, Michigan

in St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, Michigan

in St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, Michigan

in St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, New York

Hospital Health Center in St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

An independent, nonprofit organization, the Leapfrog Group semiannually assigns "A," "B," "C," "D" and "F" letter grades to 2,600 general, acute-care hospitals in the United States, using up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital's overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade methodology has been peer reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.

Administered on behalf of employers and other purchasers, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the nation's only rating system focused entirely on errors, accidents, injuries and infections. It is becoming the gold standard measure of patient safety, cited in MSNBC, The New York Times and AARP The Magazine.

Some ministries have been engaged with the study — and earning high grades — for many years: St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, with 14 "As" in the last 15 rating periods; Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, with eight "As" over nine rating periods, and St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, with seven "As" in a row.

In addition, 18 Trinity Health hospitals earned commendable "B" grades, with goals to strive toward improved performance. Three of these hospitals have shown steady, upward progress over several rating periods:

Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Safety Grade methodology is reviewed by a national panel of experts, which is guided by the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are assigned twice a year, in the spring and fall.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 106 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Michigan, and with annual operating revenues of $19.3 billion and assets of $27 billion, the organization returns $1.2 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 125,000 colleagues, including about 7,500 employed physicians and clinicians. For more information, visit http://www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Trinity Health