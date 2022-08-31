LeapFrog's My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ Chosen for Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List

LeapFrog® Product Selected by Walmart as Must-Have Holiday Toy

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® announced that My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ has been named to Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List. Every item on the distinguished list is specifically selected by the retailer and includes an incredible selection of the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season.

"Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List is one of the ultimate shopping guides for gift-givers as they gear up for the holiday season!" said Andy Keimach, President, VTech® Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "It's always an honor to be selected, and I am proud of our team for continually creating products that resonate with kids."

Cute, cuddly and customizable, My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ makes the perfect friend for your little one. Touch-sensitive front paws feature sensors that begin silly reactions, music, games and mindfulness exercises when little ones hold both paws and stops when they let go to introduce cause and effect. Scout's paws can help create magical moments for kids and caregivers when they hold hands with each other and the toy adding an interactive experience everyone will love. Personalize the play and learning across more than 15 activities by programming Scout with the child's name, favorite food, color and animal. Scout will introduce your child to first words, counting, and feelings and emotions. He'll even teach your child how to spell their own name! Scout's ears and back paws also have little surprises. Press his ears to play 40+ songs, lullabies, and melodies, or to explore games and activities. The right back paw button activates nighttime mode that plays soft lullabies for 5, 10 or 15 minutes to help soothe little ones to sleep.

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws is recommended for ages 6 to 36 months and retails for $24.97. The product is available now at Walmart.

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

