Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
12.01.2026 21:15:59
Lear CFO Sells Another $591K in Stock as Shares Surge 30% in One Year
Jason Cardew, the CFO of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), directly sold 5,000 shares of the company for a transaction value of approximately $590,845, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($118.17); post-transaction value based on Dec. 18 position value of $1,786,901.68.* 1-year price change calculated as of Dec. 18.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|
05.01.26
|Hedge funds profit as Venezuela’s bonds surge (Financial Times)
|
05.01.26
|Hedge funds profit as Venezuela’s bonds surge (Financial Times)
|
02.01.26