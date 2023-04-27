|
27.04.2023 13:20:51
Lear Corp Q1 Profit Jumps, Above View; Confirms Guidance
(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA), an automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems on Thursday reported higher income and revenues for the first quarter of 2023.
Profit for the period was $143.6 million or $2.41 per share as compared with $49.4 million or $0.82 per share in the first quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income for the period was $165.8 million or $2.78 per share as compared with $108.1 million or $1.80 per share in the first quarter of 2022.
13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.58 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Net sales increased 12 percent to $5.85 billion, from $5.21 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $5.58 billion.
The company also confirmed its earlier guidance for 2023. Net sales is seen between $21.2 billion and $22.2 billion. Core Operating earnings is seen between $875 million and $1,075 million. Adjusted EBITDA is seen between $1,475 million and $1,675 million.
Shares of Lear Corporation are currently trading in pre-market at $ 129.65, down $1.32 or 1.01 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lear Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.23
|8 Analysts Have This to Say About Lear (Benzinga)
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Lear stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Lear stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.23
|Expert Ratings for Lear (Benzinga)
|
22.03.23
|Where Lear Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Lear Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lear Corp
|116,00
|0,00%