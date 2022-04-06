Lear Investment Management names industry veteran Keith Girand as its Director of Business Development - Southeast Region

Mr. Girand's placement expands presence in the Southeast (Florida) and positions firm for further expansion into one of the fastest growing areas in the nation.

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas-based investment firm focused on portfolio management, research, and superior outcomes, today announced G. Keith Girand has joined the firm as the Director of Business Development.

Mr. Girand will be based out of Lear's Winter Park, FL office and will lead the firm's business development efforts for prospective investors, including financial advisors of both broker/dealers and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

A 26-year industry veteran, Mr. Girand joins Lear from AssetMark, where he spent the past 13 years as a Regional Consultant. During his tenure Mr. Girand partnered with many of the Southeast's top advisors by assisting with portfolio construction, manager selection and practice management.

Managing Partner Rick Lear said, "As Lear marks its 7th anniversary, we continue to see significant opportunities to partner with top Advisors around the country. To continue to build upon our impressive track record of delivering equity like returns with less than equity risk, we must attract and retain the brightest people, who also have a shared sense of purpose and passion for serving clients. Keith brings decades of experience, deep advisor relationships and a strong desire to help his clients grow their businesses. Importantly, Keith's appointment adds to our growing business development group which, will continue to enable the investment team to focus on what we do best: invest wisely and opportunistically. We welcome Keith to the Lear Investment Management team and look forward to his many contributions."

According to Mr. Girand, "The investment industry is changing rapidly. Increased market volatility will make generating strong returns more difficult in the decade ahead. With a focus on primary research, risk management and a deep commitment to the client experience, Lear is positioned well to succeed in this environment. I am honored to join the firm and look forward to sharing Lear's capabilities with the Advisors I've worked closely with for the past 26 years."

The Lear Investment Management team comprises research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence-gathering and an investment process that balances quantitative analysis, rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends, and acute attention to risk management. The research team's vast experience, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop and execute a global investment thesis. The firm's clients include select individuals, families, and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors and institutions seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

