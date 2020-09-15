Lear Investment Management Welcomes Jim Scanlon As Head Of Relationship Management

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas based investment advisor focused on portfolio management, research, and superior outcomes, today announced that Jim Scanlon has joined the firm as Head of Relationship Management. Jim will be based in a newly-established Lear office in Boston, MA, with overall responsibility for Lear's marketing and investor relations with existing and prospective investors including financial intermediaries, families offices, high net worth individuals and foundations.

A 20-year veteran in the asset management industry, Jim joins Lear from Gamco Investors, where he served most recently as head of distribution overseeing sales and marketing.

Managing Partner Rick Lear, commented, "As Lear nears our 6-year anniversary, we see unprecedented opportunities to build on our enviable track record and asset growth, which includes a doubling of the asset under management in 2020. Doing so successfully means that we must attract and retain the best people. Jim is certainly representative of this approach, as he brings deep industry knowledge, keen relationship skills and a strong network to the firm. Importantly, Jim's dedicated focus on our relationships will enable the investment team to do what we do best: acting wisely and opportunistically. We welcome Jim to the Lear Investment Management team and look forward to his contributions from our newly-established Boston office."

Mr. Scanlon added, "The competition for capital is as fierce as ever, and it is occurring amid unprecedented changes in the investment management industry. Lear possesses all the attributes needed to succeed in this environment: razor-sharp investment acumen, creative intelligence gathering, and independence. I'm honored to join the firm and look forward to expanding awareness so that investors across the globe benefit from Lear's unique value proposition."

Prior to his roles at Gamco, Jim served in institutional and advisory sales at Merrill Lynch and multiple sales and client services responsibilities at Putnam Investments. Mr. Scanlon began his Wall Street career selling investment research for Thomson Financial. He received his B.A. in Economics from Western New England University.

About Lear Investment Management

The Lear Investment Management team is comprised of research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence gathering and an investment process that balances: (1) quantitative analysis; (2) rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends; and (3) keen attention to risk management. The vast experience of the research team, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop – and act upon – a global investment thesis. The Firm's clients include select individuals, families and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

