Learfield IMG College Launches Nationwide "With U" Campaign

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of what is shaping up to be a landmark season in college athletics, Learfield IMG College launches "With U" – a nationwide marketing campaign designed to unite and strengthen the connection between college sports fans and sponsors who share an affinity and passion for their schools. Promoted through extensive digital marketing touchpoints via web and social, "With U" honors the allegiance of collegiate athletics sponsors and provides them a dedicated platform to stay engaged and connected with fans 365 days a year, no matter what.

The campaign will activate with more than 170 schools nationwide, where Learfield IMG College is the athletics multimedia rightsholder. It fosters a common identity and iconic "With U" badge that proudly boasts the school's colors and marks. The program gives sponsors a powerful, flexible way to proclaim their school pride and loyalty in addition to their brand message, further energizing their connection with fans.

"Digital engagement and fan connectivity are vital to our school and brand partners whether or not we're in a changed environment," said Learfield IMG College President & CEO Cole Gahagan. "We wanted to create something unifying and impactful that delivers exceptional value for sponsors who make it a priority to engage with fans and invest in college sports. Fans are fans, whether in a stadium or at home, and we can help sponsors meet them where they are, particularly in today's escalated digital world."

The rallying cry of "With U" serves as a universal message across the entire collegiate landscape. Schools and sponsors can customize the campaign content and complementary creative during any sports season, and under any scenarios of delays, cancelations or full-season competition. The different brand treatments and campaign creative options account for potential outcomes that address college sports fandom if the season plays out, the season is interrupted/postponed, or the season is canceled. Anchored by the #WithU hashtag for social channels, the "With U" campaign is supported by additional co-branded marketing elements such as print ads, posters and window decals.

"Our sincerest hope is that the 'With U' campaign becomes a ubiquitous message that uplifts brands and athletics programs alike," Gahagan added. "Having the ability to create opportunities that elevate the special alliance shared by fans, brands, sponsors and communities this season and beyond is something we are very passionate about."

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

