Learn Cutting-Edge Cloud Security Techniques at SANS Cyber Security Training Event in San Diego

BETHESDA, Md., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS San Diego 2019 (#SANSSanDiego) taking place October 7-12 in California. The event features five- and six-day courses to help InfoSec professionals win the battle against attackers. SANS Instructor Shaun McCullough will deliver a bonus evening talk entitled, "Infrastructure as Code is REAL! Using the Cloud to Provision Infrastructure with Software".

According to McCullough, "Cloud Providers are giving us new tools to design, provision, and manage services in ways we never could before. Imagine writing code that will create entire production environments with a few commands. With these new tools, we need to rethink how we manage and secure that infrastructure. Join me as we explore this world of 'Infrastructure as Code,' applying DevOps process to infrastructure management, and discuss the pitfalls to be avoided."

In addition to his talk, McCullough will teach SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations. This course will start with a brief introduction to cloud security fundamentals, and then cover the critical concepts of cloud policy and governance for security professionals. Students will learn about cloud architectures, IAM and encryption, how offense and defense differ in the cloud, and much more.

SANS San Diego 2019 offers courses in cyber defense, SIEM, intrusion detection, ethical hacking, security management, ICS security, and penetration testing. Students also have the opportunity to test their skills by participating in the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

For complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS San Diego 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/san-diego-2019

