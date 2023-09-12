Learn Digital Marketing + AI

New Live Online Masterclass Offered by The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock the future of digital marketing with the Leveraging ChatGPT and AI for Digital Marketing Masterclass, a three-part course by Andreas Ramos, author of more than 22 books on digital marketing. This intensive masterclass is crucial for marketers looking to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

When: The first session is September 15, 2023 . The second session is Friday, Sept. 22 nd and the third session is Friday, Sept. 29 th . All sessions are from 12:00 pm PDT to 2:00 pm PDT .

The first session is . The second session is and the third session is . All sessions are from . Where: The course is live online or you can order it via recorded sessions, complete with video, PowerPoint slides, ebooks, and handouts.

The course is live online or you can order it via recorded sessions, complete with video, PowerPoint slides, ebooks, and handouts. Why: The new AI tools, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Chat, and other AIs, mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. This masterclass focuses on actionable insights with a practical, hands-on approach with tools and techniques. Everything is explained in clear explanations of prompt writing, with examples that you can copy, paste, and edit for your work.

The new AI tools, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Chat, and other AIs, mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. This masterclass focuses on actionable insights with a practical, hands-on approach with tools and techniques. Everything is explained in clear explanations of prompt writing, with examples that you can copy, paste, and edit for your work. Who: Andreas Ramos is among the first instructors in the world to teach university-level courses in AI for digital marketing. He has 25+ years in digital marketing for startups, companies, and global enterprises. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of Silicon Valley's leading digital marketing experts.

is among the first instructors in the world to teach university-level courses in AI for digital marketing. He has 25+ years in digital marketing for startups, companies, and global enterprises. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of Silicon Valley's leading digital marketing experts. How: To learn more and to register, visit https://dmanc.org/workshop/leveraging-ai-for-digital-marketing-success-a-3-module-masterclass/

About: The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California was formed to educate, inform, and provide networking opportunities for direct and online marketing professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.



The organization offers local events, free webinars, and best-in-class live online education worldwide through our masterclasses and certification programs, taught by world-renowned instructors. Masterclass topics include AI, Search Engine Optimization ( SEO ), Google Analytics, AI for Digital Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Google Advertising, Email Marketing, Copywriting , Video Production, Podcasting , Account-Based Marketing (ABM), organic and paid Social Media, B2B Marketing Strategy, and more. More than 3,000 professionals take advantage of over 150 masterclasses dates and times offered per year.

AI tools mark the greatest shift in digital marketing since the beginning of the web. Take AI courses from DMAnc.org

