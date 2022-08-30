LEARNING UNDEFEATED CELEBRATES 20 SUCCESSFUL YEARS DRIVING STEM ENGAGEMENT WITH MOBILE LABS

STEM Nonprofit Achieves Major Mobile Lab Milestones on 20th School Year

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM equity nonprofit Learning Undefeated is celebrating 20 years of running mobile labs across the Mid-Atlantic region and throughout Texas, serving over 1.3 million students. This year, the nonprofit's mobile labs were recognized as the Best of STEM Awards winner.

Learning Undefeated's won the Best of STEM Awards for the Social Impact category for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Custom-built shipping containers, Drop Anywhere Labs offer a blend of career and skills education that engages students in game-based learning and teaches science, technology, engineering, and math content through collaboration and teamwork.

"For two decades, Learning Undefeated's flagship mobile labs have been bringing new STEM concepts right to the school parking lot. We've already prepared more than a million students for STEM careers, and are committed to reaching a million more in the next five years," said Brian Gaines, CEO of Learning Undefeated. "Our fleet of mobile labs is made even more impactful by all of our other learning tools: standards-aligned curriculum that supports teachers with new technology and professional-grade laboratory equipment, and deep-impact programs that give students experiences they couldn't get in a classroom setting."

The nonprofit's latest mobile lab launched in July 2022 in partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi and named the Port of Corpus Christi PORT-Able Learning Lab, bringing a unique and innovative educational resource to schools across the Coastal Bend region. This investment will help provide students with skills to more readily compete for jobs and fill the needs of this region's current labor demand.

Since 2003, Learning Undefeated has reached more than 1.3 million students through innovative and experiential education programs for grades K-12. Learning Undefeated programs foster STEM identity, boost self-efficacy, teach hands-on and critical thinking skills, and empower students to succeed in the workforce of the future. These are part of the nonprofit's mission to drive race and gender equity in STEM for students and schools from marginalized communities.

To learn more about Learning Undefeated, visit their website: https://www.learningundefeated.org/ .

Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs, including the Emerging Leaders talent accelerator program, Young Science Explorers Program summer camp, STEM Leadership Experience, student competitions, after-school programs, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.

Visit learningundefeated.org or follow us on social media @LearningUNDFTD.

