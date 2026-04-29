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29.04.2026 19:26:39
Leasehold ban in England and Wales unlikely before next general election, minister says
Matthew Pennycook says ending system must be done slowly to avoid hitting housing supply and legal pitfallsA ban on new leasehold properties in England and Wales is unlikely to come into force until after the next election, the housing minister has said, as he defended the government’s piecemeal attempts to dismantle the system.The long-promised end will take years to “switch on”, Matthew Pennycook said, even though the ban on new houses was passed in 2024 and the government intends to pass one on new flats soon. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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