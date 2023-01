Leasehold nightmare: why owning a council flat could land you with a ‘wipeout’ bill

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Growing numbers of people are getting demands for ‘completely unaffordable’ sums that they fear may mean them losing their homeLike many people, teacher Neil Hosken is being careful with money as the cost of living crisis pushes up his food and energy bills, and his low-cost mortgage deal comes to an end. So he was shocked to receive a letter from the council warning of a bill of up to £44,000 for repairs to his home.Hosken is one of a growing number of leaseholders being hit with enormous bills from local authorities for their estates. Emma Clarke, a neighbour on the Taverner and Peckett Square estate in Islington, got a bill about the same size as the deposit she put down on her one-bedroom flat last May. Another neighbour, who lives in a three-bed flat, faces a bill of up to £61,000. Continue reading...