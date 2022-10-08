|
08.10.2022 08:00:22
Leaseholders who work from home warned they could face legal action
Many landlords ignored violations of the terms of the lease during the pandemic – but that may now changeSome people who work from home or run a business from their flat or house could face legal action for violating the terms of their property’s lease, according to a legal academic.During the pandemic the number of people working from home ballooned, and many have continued to operate from their flats and houses after the Covid restrictions were lifted. Continue reading...
