Leasing Begins at Common at The Frank in Birmingham, AL

Innovative firm Orchestra Partners selects Common to lease and manage the highly-anticipated 180-unit Downtown residential building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global residential manager Common and celebrated local planning and development firm Orchestra Partners began leasing the residential units in the historic Downtown building, The Frank. After being selected by Orchestra Partners to manage the building earlier this year, Common will bring its signature offering of desirable and attainable housing to the hyper-growth Birmingham market. This 180-unit building marks the first project between the two groups and solidifies their commitment to bringing high-quality housing to Birmingham, Alabama. Applications are now available for a fall 2022 move-in, with rent starting at $802.

Orchestra Partners is a planning and redevelopment advisory firm based in Birmingham, Ala., focused on transforming the urban experience. Their work in Birmingham includes several adaptive reuse projects, including The Frank Nelson Building.

Once one of the first skyscrapers in Birmingham, this 120,000 square-foot building was originally built to be the First National Bank Building in 1903. Now, Common at the Frank will act as a vital part of downtown with amenities that serve the entire Birmingham community. With an onsite restaurant, tenant lounge, roof deck, and a two-story outdoor terrace open to the public, The Frank will function as a hub for connection and activity.

"We're very excited to begin our partnership with Common and start leasing at The Frank," said Orchestra Partners Development Manager, Caroline Jenkins. "This building has been a part of Birmingham's history for more than 100 years, and we're so happy to breathe new life and activity into it."

Common at the Frank will feature 180 units of both studio and one-bedroom apartments across 10 stories.

Birmingham is a fast-growing rental market with a high net migration rate of young professionals, fueled completely by new arrivals and renters in the Sunbelt. With 50% of current portfolio residents moving to a new city, Common is expertly positioned to leverage its national brand presence to attract prospective renters in the area and beyond. Proving its commitment to the city and surrounding community, Common is expected to open over 400 residential apartments total in Birmingham by the end of the year.

"As our brand continues to grow across the world, Common is seeing first-hand how dynamic cities like Birmingham become sought-after destinations for the next generation to find attainable housing," Common Founder and CEO Brad Hargreaves said. "I'm so thrilled to work with Orchestra Partners to bring this incredible adaptive reuse project to life and help promote their mission in Alabama. This is only the beginning for Common in Birmingham, and we're looking forward to contributing to the future of this city."

Rents at Common at The Frank will start at $802. Common helps drive affordability for renters with discounts from local businesses as well as national brands like HelloFresh, GoPuff and more. Through Common's app, members are also able to connect with one another and are encouraged to host building events to create a community in their new home.

Interested new residents can book a tour at: https://www.common.com/the-frank/

About Common

Common is a global residential manager making city living easier for renters through the thoughtful use of technology and design. Common delivers exceptional experiences for thousands of residents across coliving, microunits, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for residents looking for stress-free city living from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. With over 23,000 units open and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on instagram at @ common.living .

About Orchestra Partners

Orchestra Partners is a planning and redevelopment advisory firm, established in 2015 by Hunter Renfroe and John Boone.

Our mission is to strengthen cities and small towns by partnering with community leaders and stakeholders to vision, plan and execute transformative urban projects.

Through the planning process, we help our clients rethink their city and redevelop key properties. Our customizable "Main Street" approach fits community needs by identifying gaps across property types and delivering the places that local stakeholders want to be in.

For more information, visit orchestra-partners.com

