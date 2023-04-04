Leavitt Partners Report Identifies Strategies to Improve Pharmacy Data Interoperability

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company released a report outlining steps federal and state policymakers, technology and electronic health record (EHR) companies, health plans, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers can take to strengthen pharmacy data interoperability.

As patients access more services from pharmacies, the data interoperability of those pharmacies becomes increasingly important to patients and the healthcare system at-large. Pharmacy teams' ability to provide optimal care and meaningfully contribute to the value-based care transformation depends on their ability to access and contribute to patients' clinical records, just as hospitals, clinics, labs, and other providers need to know the information stored in pharmacies' systems to appropriately serve their patients.

In "Supporting Pharmacy Data Interoperability: An Imperative for Patient Access and Outcomes," Leavitt Partners shares findings from studying the progress made to improve data interoperability for pharmacies, as well as the remaining challenges. The report points out that important progress toward pharmacy data interoperability includes the use of clinical documentation systems, increased data sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health information exchanges (HIEs), the Pharmacist eCare Plan, vaccination registries, prescription drug monitoring programs, and standardized data application programming interfaces (APIs). These are important tools, as recognized in the report, but were found to be insufficient and incomplete in their implementation.

Opportunities exist to address the current gaps and promote broader pharmacy data interoperability that elevates the effectiveness and efficiency of the healthcare system. The report's recommendations relate to both policy and technology and center around three overarching themes: removing barriers to the provision of pharmacy-based clinical services; standardized, cost-effective, and clinically actionable data storage and sharing solutions; and collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem.

Funding for this report was provided by the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS). None of the views or opinions expressed in the report are attributable to NACDS.

