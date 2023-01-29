29.01.2023 12:01:07

Lebanon: QatarEnergy joins TotalEnergies and Eni on two exploration blocks

Paris, January 29, 2023 – TotalEnergies and Eni have completed the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon.The agreements were endorsed in Beirut on January 29, during a ceremony attended by His Excellency Dr. Walid Fayad, the Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon; His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy; Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; and Mr. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.
