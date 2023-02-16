LEBRON JAMES AND LIFEWTR LAUNCH MORE TO LIFE CAMPAIGN; PROVIDE GRANTS TO INSPIRE PEOPLE TO PURSUE THEIR PASSIONS

Premium Water Brand's New Ad Spotlights the Many Facets of LeBron's Life; Kicks Off National Call-to-Action, Refreshed Branding, and In-Store Retail Program

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James is universally known as an iconic athlete but there is so much more to his life. A successful entrepreneur, transformational philanthropist, and family man, LeBron isn't defined by one title, which is the catalyst for LIFEWTR 's More to Life campaign inspiring others to chase their next chapter. In addition to the digital spot featuring LeBron and his passions, LIFEWTR is awarding More to Life grants to help people and communities who are ready to explore more of what enriches their lives. Through this multi-platform campaign, LIFEWTR is reminding people that when they nurture their whole selves, there is more to experience, more to enjoy, more to achieve – and much more to life.

"This partnership with LIFEWTR is about celebrating community, purpose and creativity, so it's exciting to see those values come to life in this campaign," said LeBron James. "The 'more' in my life is what drives me – my family, uplifting my community and tapping into those things that bring you joy – all while supporting and inspiring others to do, and be, more along the way."

"This campaign marks a major milestone for LIFEWTR as the brand embarks on a new journey to show people how we can help them thrive—starting with whole body hydration," said Emily Boido, Senior Director Marketing, Enhanced Water Brands. "We couldn't think of a better partner to join us in telling this story than LeBron James. As a multi-talented global icon and mentor to many, he embodies the spirit of the More to Life message which is why we have come together to encourage people to take the time to care for and embrace their many sides, in the hopes to get more out of life."

LIFEWTR is a premium water brand that's pH balanced with electrolytes for pure taste, putting the work into every bottle, to help people stay hydrated and ready as they tackle the "more" they are chasing in life - no matter how big or small. The brand's integrated campaign will give consumers the chance to explore, earn, hydrate, and unlock more.

THE MORE IN LEBRON'S LIFE: In the new More to Life ad, viewers see LeBron reflect on the various aspects of life that fulfill him – his family, his community, his love for music and the arts, and being physically active, supported through premium hydration from LIFEWTR.

To apply to receive a More to Life grant, people must visit moretolifewtr.com/lifegrants ( see rules for details ) and share the "more" they want to pursue.

LIFEWTR will distribute more than in funds to people who want to pursue more in their lives – a passion, purpose, talent, and more - starting with the students at LeBron's I PROMISE School in . To apply to receive a grant, people must visit ( ) and share the "more" they want to pursue. DRINKING IN MORE HYDRATION: The More to Life campaign focuses on the brand's functional product benefits that provide Whole Body Hydration ™ - the way nature intended. The campaign paves the way for the brand's newly designed bottles and packaging which highlight the three main hydration benefits and product story including the LIFEWTR seven-step enhanced filtration process, electrolytes for pure taste, and a perfectly balanced pH. New bottles and packaging will roll out at national retail in the coming weeks.

The campaign focuses on the brand's functional product benefits that provide ™ - the way nature intended. The campaign paves the way for the brand's newly designed bottles and packaging which highlight the three main hydration benefits and product story including the LIFEWTR seven-step enhanced filtration process, electrolytes for pure taste, and a perfectly balanced pH. New bottles and packaging will roll out at national retail in the coming weeks. UNLOCKING MORE TO LIFE**: LIFEWTR is launching a national retail program next month to encourage consumers to grab a LIFEWTR, stay hydrated, and enter to win limited edition swag and experiences—all meant to inspire the "more" in their lives. Beginning March 26 , with a simple buy, scan, win, fans will have the chance to win custom artist painted sneakers (to nourish the body), a Calm subscription (to nourish the mind), Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (to nourish the creative spirit) and much more.

For more information about LIFEWTR, visit LIFEWTR.com and @LIFEWTR .

*LIFEWTR More to Life Grants Contest. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, who are at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of majority in their state of residence (nineteen (19) in AL and NE) at the time of entry. Contest begins at 9:00:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Contest Period. Four (4) Grand Prizes: Each Grand Prize consists of $25,000, awarded in the form of a check made payable to the winner. Total ARV: $100,000.00. Void where prohibited. Participation subject to Official Rules. For additional details and complete Official Rules, click here. SPONSOR: Pepsi-Cola Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577

**At participating retailers. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. INTERNET ACCESS REQUIRED. Open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, who are at least eighteen (18) years of age (nineteen (19 years of age in AL and NE) at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Limit six (6) entries per person, per day, during the Sweepstakes Period. Void where prohibited. Participation subject to Official Rules. For additional details on how to enter without purchase, and for complete Official Rules, visit moretolifewtr.com. SPONSOR: Pepsi-Cola Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.

