Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Leclanché Announces Extension of Financial Close Deadline under €74.2 Million CINEA Grant Agreement



24-Jun-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché Announces Extension of Financial Close Deadline under €74.2 Million CINEA Grant Agreement

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 24th June, 2026 – Leclanché SA (the "Company"), one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, refers to the ad hoc announcement published by the Company on 10 November 2025, in which the Company announced that it had signed a €74.2 million grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) to support the industrial deployment of sustainable battery cell manufacturing technologies in Europe. Under the terms of the grant agreement, receipt of the €74.2 million grant is subject to the Company providing proof of funding in the amount of €141.3 million to support the project. In the same announcement, the Company stated that this financing had to be secured by the financial close date, which was scheduled for the end of June 2026.

The Company has now been informed by CINEA that the Company's amendment request to extend the deadline for achieving financial close, by which the required financing must be secured, has been accepted. As a result, financial close is now scheduled for the end of June 2027. This extension provides the Company with additional time to secure the required funding of €141.3 million to support the project.

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About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de



Investor contacts:

Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com