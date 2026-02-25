Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Leclanché Appoints Jens Emrich as Chief Financial Officer

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 25th of February, 2026 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) announces the appointment of Jens Emrich as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1st March 2026.

Jens Emrich brings more than 25 years of international finance leadership experience across industrial and energy-related sectors. Most recently, he served as Director Financial Decision Support & Insight EMEA (Regional CFO) at Li-Cycle Europe AG, where he established and led the regional finance organisation for the NYSE-listed lithium-ion battery recycling company.

In this role, he oversaw financial governance, statutory reporting, cash management and capex deployment across multiple European jurisdictions and supported the scale-up of the company’s German operations.

Previously, he held senior finance leadership positions at Key Surgical Europe (part of Steris plc), LBNUTS AG and Lorenz Snack-World, where he led financial transformation, integration and restructuring initiatives.

Pierre Blanc, CEO of Leclanché Group, commented: “Jens brings strong experience in financial transformation, industrial scale-up and international governance. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our financial structure and support the company’s next phase of development”.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

