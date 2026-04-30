Leclanche Aktie
WKN DE: A1CUUB / ISIN: CH0110303119
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30.04.2026 06:50:06
Leclanché SA announces extension of the publication deadline for the 2025 annual report and releases its unaudited 2025 key figures
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Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 30th of April, 2026 –, In its decision of April 29, 2026, SIX Exchange Regulation AG approved an extension of the publication deadline of Leclanché SA's (SIX: LECN) (“Leclanché” or the “Company“) 2025 annual report until May 31, 2026.
Leclanché encountered several obstacles in the finalisation of its 2025 annual report including:
The Company is continuing to work on closing the remaining outstanding items with its auditors and board of directors and remains confident that it will be able to publish its 2025 annual report before or on May 31, 2026.
Leclanché is releasing its unaudited key financial figures for the year 2025: In 2025, the Company’s consolidated income reached CHF 23.1 million, with customer revenue totaling CHF 22.4 million, representing an increase of CHF 5.0 million, or approximately 29% year-over-year.
The Company recorded an unaudited EBIT of CHF (65.3) million and an EBITDA of CHF (57.7) million, resulting in an unaudited net loss of CHF (72.9) million for the year. On a consolidated basis, the annual result was significantly impacted by a one-off impairment of CHF 7.6 million related to the St. Kitts project.
As of December 31, 2025, the balance sheet total amounted to CHF 92.1 million, compared to CHF 108.9 million in the previous year. Total equity stood at CHF (16.9) million.
In its decision of April 29, 2026, SIX Exchange Regulation AG requested Leclanché to insert the below excerpt in this ad hoc announcement:
For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.
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About Leclanché
Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).
SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.
Media contacts:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leclanché SA
|Av. des Sports 42
|1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (24) 424 65-00
|Fax:
|+41 (24) 424 65-20
|E-mail:
|investors@leclanche.com
|Internet:
|www.leclanche.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110303119, CH0016271550
|Valor:
|A1CUUB, 812950
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2318428
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318428 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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