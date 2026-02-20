Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Leclanché Secures Financing Arrangement in the amount of CHF 16.7 million to Support Near-Term Operations



20-Feb-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché Secures Financing Arrangement in the amount of CHF 16.7 million to Support Near-Term Operations



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 20th of February, 2026 – Leclanché SA announces that it has concluded a financing arrangement with strategic partners in the amount of CHF 16.7 million to support its near-term operational requirements.

The arrangement provides additional liquidity for the coming months and enables the Company to meet its ongoing obligations, including employee salaries, suppliers and project-related commitments. It provides operational stability and allows teams and management to focus on execution of current activities.

In parallel, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee continue to actively assess strategic and financial options aimed at strengthening the Company’s capital structure in the long-term.

# # #

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:



Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de



Investor contacts:

Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com