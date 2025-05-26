Lectra Systemes Aktie

Lectra Systemes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 874052 / ISIN: FR0000065484

26.05.2025 18:00:00

LECTRA: CORRECTIVE DECLARATION rectifies and replaces the monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the Company's capital at April 30th, 2025 of May 6th, 2025

Paris, May 26th, 2025

CORRECTIVE DECLARATION

rectifies and replaces

the monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the Company's capital at April 30th, 2025 of May 6th, 2025

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-16 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

April 30th, 2025

Total number of shares composing the capital:

38,031,957

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,031,957 (2)

Total number of voting rights, net (3):

37,997,484

(1)  In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights.

(2)  The total gross number of voting rights has been adjusted to take into account the deletion of double voting rights decided by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2025, after prior approval by the Special Meeting of shareholders owning shares with double voting rights held on the same day.

(3) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares).

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment


