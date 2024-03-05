|
05.03.2024 16:46:01
Lectra: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at February 29th, 2024)
Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at February 29th, 2024)
This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
Date:
February 29th, 2024
Total number of shares composing the capital:
37,841,216
Total number of voting rights, gross (1):
38,034,215
Total number of voting rights, net (2):
38,002,995
(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights
(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)
Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lectra Systemes S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lectra Systemes S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lectra Systemes S.A.
|32,05
|-0,62%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.