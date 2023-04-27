LECTRA: Q1 2023 financial report available

Q1 2023 financial report available

Paris, April 27, 2023 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the first quarter 2023 is available on the company's website: www.lectra.com

It is also available, upon request, by email: investor.relations@lectra.com

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 522 million euros in 2022 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

