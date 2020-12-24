LED CHINA and CHINA ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION Announce Strategic Partnership

The Partnership will see the launch of the Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System Exhibition 2021. This new exhibition will be held concurrently with LED CHINA 2021 from 14 to 16 April.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LED CHINA is partnering with CHINA ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION to organize the Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System Exhibition 2021. This new exhibition will be co-hosted with LED CHINA 2021, taking place at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, China, from 14 to 16 April. The two exhibitions together will reach an exhibition area of 100,000 sq.m., about 1,200 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors are expected to join.

This collaboration is designed to help unlock the entertainment segment of LED CHINA, and cater to more interests of visitors.

By having Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System Exhibition 2021 held concurrently with LED CHINA, it will enrich the experience of the visitors and buyers. Besides the high-ranking brands across LED supply chain that visitors will normally find at LED CHINA, enterprises in the entertainment field will be another highlight of the 2021 exhibition, including the brands for professional audio equipment and systems, professional lighting equipment and systems, Stage/touring equipment and trussing etc.

LED CHINA exhibitors include: Leyard, Unilumin, Ledman, Absen, Liantronics, Qiangli Jucai Opto-electronic, Gloshine, LIGHTLINK, INFILED, BOE, BAKO, DICOLOR, Desay, CVTE, Sansi, Rocketsign, MARY PHOTOELECTRICITY, QSTECH, Uniview, XINYIGUANG, LCF, M-SHINE, TIEGE, Menpad, XINCAICHEN, ROHA, PJ-LINK, K&G VISUAL, JSTRON, NOVASTAR, Colorlight, MAGNIMAGE, RGBLINK etc.

Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System Exhibition exhibitors include: Tsinghua Tongfang, Taiji, Crestron, Bette, Catlbattery, Gunsu University of Technology Stage Technology Engineering Co., Ltd, TECLAST, EZPro, Baolun Electronic, 3G Audio, Desfine, Dsppa, C-MARK, LONGJOIN, MYC, ZSOUND, JBL etc.

With the fast development of commercial 5G, Artificial Intelligence, big data, cloud computing and IoT nowadays, a big upgrade and market shift in the entertainment industry can be foreseen. LED CHINA in conjunction with Audio-Visual Intelligence Integrated System Exhibition, will form a platform that features upcoming technologies and trends in the market, bringing latest ideas and insights to entertainment and related vertical markets.

Moreover, more than 40 forums will be launched during the show, addressing issues on the highly-interesting topics around landscape lighting design, cultural tourism, e-sports, entertainment architecture, smart office, professional audio, live production and etc.

Register for the e-newsletter and learn more about the events here: https://www.ledchina.com/en/news/new-partnership-announcement/

Website: www.LEDChina.com

