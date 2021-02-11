Ledcor Appoints Russell Zirnhelt as Head of Building Construction Division

- Peter Hrdlitschka Announces Retirement

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ledcor Group of Companies (Ledcor) announced today a change in the leadership of its Canadian Building Construction Division. Russell Zirnhelt has been appointed Executive Vice President of Construction and leader of the division, which has over $1 Billion (CAD) in annual revenue and considerable backlog of orders for the next few years. Peter Hrdlitschka, long-time President of the Construction division, will begin his retirement while continuing to support the division as Ledcor Construction's Senior Advisor.

"Ledcor's building construction business continues to grow outside our traditional Western Canadian markets. We are growing in Manitoba and Ontario, especially in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. We are tackling more complex projects, such as building hospitals and large multi-phase mixed-used real estate developments," said Tom Lassu, President, Ledcor Industries Inc. "Russell is a strong advocate for innovation, sustainability, new technologies, and inclusion and diversity initiatives. His insight and forward-thinking approach will help us continually enhance and expand our market leadership with safety, quality, and efficiency always at the forefront."

Russell Zirnhelt joined Ledcor in 2010, and most recently served as Chief Business Officer for Ledcor Building Construction. Previously, Russell was Ledcor's Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Development.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Ledcor's building Construction Division and continue building Lifetime Clients as a market leader in safety, quality, and innovation," said Russell Zirnhelt, EVP, Building Construction. "We have the best people in the market working on complex, industry-leading projects for many brand-name clients. The opportunities for value enhancements are immense."

Russell Zirnhelt has a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Victoria, British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from San Diego State University, California.

"I am pleased to congratulate Peter Hrdlitschka on his remarkable 29-year career with Ledcor and thank him for his significant contributions in growing the Building Construction division. Peter's division handled the construction of some of Western Canada most familiar building landmarks, safely and dependably. Through his career he has mentored hundreds of construction professionals across Canada in offices and on construction sites," said Dave Lede, Chair and CEO of Ledcor. "Peter was also an exemplary community leader and contributed to many charitable causes, the Korol Cup hockey tournament and Kids Help Phone to name a few."

Peter Hrdlitschka's team constructed these well-known structures:

British Columbia : The Teck Acute Care Centre (BC Children's Hospital), Van Dusen Gardens, YVR A-B Connector, Harbour Green 1, 2 & 3, Marine Gateway, MNP Tower

: The Teck Acute Care Centre (BC Children's Hospital), Van Dusen Gardens, YVR A-B Connector, Harbour Green 1, 2 & 3, Marine Gateway, MNP Tower Alberta : The Bow Tower, EPCOR Tower, Enbridge Place Tower, Royal Alberta Museum, Art Gallery of Alberta

: The Bow Tower, EPCOR Tower, Enbridge Place Tower, Royal Alberta Museum, of Saskatchewan : Nutrien Tower, Hill Tower, Dakota Dunes Resort

: Nutrien Tower, Hill Tower, Dakota Dunes Resort Ontario : Pan Am Games Athletes Village, Oshawa Center Expansion, Air Canada Hangar

: Pan Am Games Athletes Village, Oshawa Center Expansion, Air Canada Hangar Bahamas : Linden Pindling International Airport

"Working for Ledcor for almost 30 years has been the defining achievement of my professional career," said Peter Hrdlitschska. "Leading the building construction division has been an unforgettable experience, working with many wonderful people, building amazing structures and helping develop our communities along the way. I very proud of what we accomplished together and forward to continuing to mentor, coach and advise the group for the foreseeable future."

About Ledcor Building Construction

Ledcor's Canadian Construction division has completed hundreds of building projects, including commercial, institutional, industrial, light industrial and residential buildings. Ledcor's Canadian Building Construction team consists of over 1000 employees in five provinces. Ledcor is a recognized industry leader in safety, sustainability, and BIM.

About Ledcor

The Ledcor Group of Companies is one of North America's most diversified construction companies, serving the civil & infrastructure, oil & gas, pipeline, building, mining, power, and telecommunications sectors. Ledcor also owns operations in property investment, forestry, aviation, and marine transportation services. Ledcor is a privately held, employee-owned company with over 800 employee shareholders. Ledcor employs over 7,000 people across 20 offices. Since 1947 the company has been growing with its clients and partners: Forward. Together. See how at www.ledcor.com.

