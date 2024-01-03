|
03.01.2024 16:13:00
Ledcor’s early careers program recruiting graduate interns for mining group
In the dynamic world of mining, Ledcor is committed to fostering early career and student opportunities, providing a collaborative, hands-on environment for individuals in the initial stages of their professional journey.Ledcor’s Early Careers program provides a consistent experience across all operating groups within Ledcor by providing opportunities for employees to engage in meaningful and challenging work assignments that contribute to shaping the workforce of tomorrow.Recognizing the need for more than practical experience, Ledcor pairs early career professionals and students with seasoned mentors, creating a supportive environment for learning and growth. This approach helps both new grads and students apply theoretical knowledge and to collaborate with industry experts.Within their teams they contribute to solving project-based issues and creating and implementing innovative solutions. Students and new grads become integral team members, contributing to ongoing projects’ success. Ledcor’s commitment to early career opportunities goes beyond just a program.“Here at Ledcor, when you intern with the Mining group, you get to do meaningful work that will make a positive impact at Ledcor as well as your career,” said Nestor Noronha, Early Careers Recruiter. “You get hands on experience with industry professionals and are mentored by the very best. You do not have to be in a mining engineering program, we have had individuals from other disciplines join this group, be successful in the role and then end up as a full-time professional in the mining industry,” Noronha said.For new graduates Ledcor offers various full-time positions from Engineering, Construction Management, to Health Safety & Environmental, and more. This presents the opportunity to dive headfirst into the world of mining, offering not only immediate career prospects but also long-term opportunities. Concurrently, interns and co-op students actively contribute during their terms, becoming fully engaged in all aspects of the team.Craft, skilled trades and apprenticeships are also integral to Ledcor’s commitment. The company actively invests in the growth of trade professionals, helping a future generation of skilled individuals progress within the mining industry. This includes training and development opportunities such as field, classroom, and simulator training.By providing co-op programs and apprenticeships that build a foundation of practical and technology enabled skills, Ledcor aims to help to shape the future of the mining industry, one talented individual at a time.Explore job opportunities at Ledcor here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
