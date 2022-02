Ledecka defends Olympic snowboard PGS title, ski racing next

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic defended her Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom title with a quick final run on a sun-splashed course Tuesday.On deck, a switch over to ski racing to try and defend her super-G crown.Four years ago in South Korea, Ledecka became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports at the same Winter Games. She has a chance to accomplish the feat once again in China. The women's super-G ski race is scheduled for Friday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.In the gold-medal race, the top-seeded Ledecka opened an early lead on Daniela Ulbing, putting pressure on the Austrian snowboarder along the side-by-side course at the Genting Snow Park. Ulbing made a mistake up top and later veered off course. Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia earned the bronze.On the men's side, second-seeded Benjamin Karl of Austria held off Tim Mastnak of Slovenia for the gold. Russian athlete Vic Wild picked up the bronze as the No. 9 seed in the bracketed field. Wild, who is from the United States and was granted Russian citizenship in 2012, won gold in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games.The 26-year-old Ledecka was a surprise winner in the super-G at the Pyeongchang Games. Wearing bib No. 26 that day, she made a late charge when many thought the race was over to wind up on top of the podium.These days, she's no longer a surprise.Just don't ask her to pick snowboarding or skiing over the other. In her heart, she's equal parts of both.