Ledgewood Buys $4 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
On Jan. 15, 2026, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed an increased position of 204,172 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $4.03 million purchase based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Jan. 15, 2026, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 204,172 additional shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $4.03 million based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter. The stake's quarter-end value increased by $4 million, reflecting both the purchase and bond ETF price movements.Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, allowing for precise laddering strategies and predictable cash flows. The fund's defined maturity structure enables investors to align fixed-income allocations with specific time horizons while maintaining diversification across issuers. With a substantial asset base and a focus on quality, the ETF appeals to institutional and individual investors seeking efficient access to a maturing segment of the bond market.
