Lee Enterprises Q4 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Digital Revenue Up 31%

(RTTNews) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) reported a fourth-quarter loss attributable to Lee of $6.34 million compared to net income of $4.79 million, prior year. Loss per share was $1.09 compared to profit of $0.75. Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to $30 million.

Fourth quarter total operating revenue was $193.64 million compared to $193.91 million, prior year. Total digital revenue was $65 million, a 31% increase over the prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA in a range of $94 million - $100 million.

