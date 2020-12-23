Lee Shapiro, Managing Partner of 7wireVentures and Former Livongo Health CFO Joins Clover Health Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clover Health, an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced Lee Shapiro has been appointed to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled that Lee is joining Clover Health's board of directors, effective as of January 8, 2021," said Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Garipalli. "Lee's leadership and more than two decades of experience in managing leading healthcare companies will be an amazing asset to Clover Health."

Lee Shapiro is Managing Partner at 7wireVentures, an investment firm he co-founded over a decade ago. He recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Livongo Health until their successful $18.5B merger with Teladoc. Prior to Livongo, Shapiro was President of Allscripts from 2001 until the end of 2012. His leadership was integral in the execution of over $4B in mergers, acquisitions and financings. He has also served on the board of directors of leading health technology companies such as Medidata, ConsejoSano, Medisafe, and HomeThrive.

"Clover Health's mission is to improve every life, and its rapid growth demonstrates the strength of the model. The Clover Assistant technology platform is a distinctive asset that brings unique value to its network physicians and plan members. I look forward to supporting the management team through the next phase in its evolution," commented Shapiro.

About Clover Health

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of helping its members live their healthiest lives. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.CloverHealth.com .

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to relate to a proposed transaction between Clover Health and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III ("SCH"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SCH has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File No. 333-249558), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, that is both the proxy statement which has been distributed to SCH's shareholders in connection with SCH's solicitation of proxies for the vote by SCH's shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction as described in the Registration Statement as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to SCH's security holders in connection with SCH's proposed domestication as a Delaware corporation in connection with the proposed transaction as described in the Registration Statement. SCH has mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders of record as of November 17, 2020, the record date established for the extraordinary general meeting of stockholders relating to the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER SECURITY HOLDERS OF SCH ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by SCH (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov.

The documents filed by SCH with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge at SCH's website at http://www.socialcapitalhedosophiaholdings.com/docsc.html or upon written request to 317 University Ave, Suite 200, Palo Alto, California 94301.

