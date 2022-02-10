Leena AI Introduces First State of Employee Onboarding Report; Uncovers Mounting Pressure on HR Leaders as U.S. Businesses Accelerate Hiring Plans

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leena AI , an innovative technology solution that's transforming the employee experience, introduced the 2022 State of Employee Onboarding in the U.S. report, which examines hiring and onboarding trends across the U.S. and highlights the growing impact of AI and automation. The report is based on a survey of nearly 500 senior HR managers at small, mid-sized, and large organizations across a broad range of industries in the U.S.

After two years marked by layoffs, furloughs, and hiring pauses compounded by the Great Resignation, seven out of 10 small and mid-sized organizations indicated they plan to increase their workforces, with 64% indicating they'll be hiring extensively over the next year. This is compared to nearly half of large organizations (46%) that plan to increase their headcount in 2022. Entry- and mid-level roles will make up nearly three-quarters of open positions. Manufacturing and retail are expected to emerge as the busiest sectors, followed by technology and healthcare which will continue building momentum from last year.

HR professionals noted that along with the acceleration of hiring comes two significant challenges: attracting the right candidates and being able to hire fast enough to fill their needs. Half of the respondents (52%) stated that it takes a month or longer to fill a position. Additionally, large organizations reported facing double-digit attrition (16%) within the first six months of hiring new employees, a costly problem considering those surveyed revealed that the average cost of onboarding an employee is $1,830.

AI and automation are poised to play an increasingly important role in the hiring and onboarding process. Nine in 10 recognized the importance of AI and automated processes to help HR managers better utilize their time and focus on building better experiences in the workplace. More than 68% of organizations report they're already using AI in their processes.

"Now that we're turning the corner on the pandemic, the data clearly signals companies are ramping up hiring in an incredibly competitive and inefficient environment," said Adit Jain, Leena AI co-founder and CEO. "There's increasing demand for solutions that can help speed up both the hiring and onboarding processes. Automation and AI will play a key role not just for hiring and onboarding, but for retention and cost reduction as well."

